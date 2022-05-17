monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 95.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

Shares of MNDY traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.28. 6,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200-day moving average is $221.92. monday.com has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,648,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

