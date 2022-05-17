Morgan Stanley Boosts ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target to $96.00

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of MANT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,854. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

