Morgan Stanley Cuts Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $8.70

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $8.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

CRCT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,572. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. Cricut has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,378,419 shares of company stock worth $17,578,795 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cricut by 16.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 38.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cricut by 27,504.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

