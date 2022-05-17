Morgan Stanley Cuts KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $5.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Get KORE Group alerts:

KORE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,106. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KORE Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.