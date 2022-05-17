Morgan Stanley Cuts Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target to $40.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 127.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -0.42. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

