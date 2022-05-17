Morgan Stanley Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $60.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 73.12.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 24.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of 37.93. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

