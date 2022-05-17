Morgan Stanley Increases Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $26.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

NYSE BRDG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 1,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.56. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $546.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.88.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.