Morgan Stanley Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $3.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,970. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $248.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in bluebird bio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 71.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 519,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 216,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

