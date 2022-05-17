Morgan Stanley Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €10.00

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to €10.00 ($10.42) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.77) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($16.67) to €13.50 ($14.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

DVDCF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

