Morgan Stanley Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $112.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.85% from the company’s current price.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,120. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

