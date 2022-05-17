Morgan Stanley Trims Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Target Price to €75.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €82.00 ($85.42) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($98.96) to €88.00 ($91.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KNRRY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.49. 37,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,416. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.72. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.