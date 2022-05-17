Morgan Stanley Trims Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Target Price to €90.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($107.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($125.00) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. 187,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,084. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Legrand has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

