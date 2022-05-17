Morgan Stanley Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $40.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PHVS traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. 207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $558.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -0.42.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 8.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

