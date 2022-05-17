Morgan Stanley Trims Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Target Price to $15.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 206.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

SANA stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $929.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.40. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang acquired 28,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

