Morguard North American Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Morguard North American has a one year low of C$13.17 and a one year high of C$16.21.

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$112.61 million during the quarter.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

