Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MGRUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

MGRUF stock remained flat at $$4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

