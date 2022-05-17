Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells 600 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Director Robin Diamonte sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.46. 2,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,382. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.33 and a 52-week high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.50 and its 200-day moving average is $291.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,317,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

