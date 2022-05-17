MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.42) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.50) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.25 ($53.39).

Shares of MOR opened at €17.95 ($18.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.62. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.45 ($17.14) and a one year high of €72.84 ($75.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $612.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

