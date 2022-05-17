Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mosaic’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2021, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics and crop commodity prices are driving potash demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction actions. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, the company has outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company is exposed to higher raw material costs due to tight supply. Mosaic also faces certain headwinds in its retail operations in Brazil. The slowdown in China may also affect demand.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.97. 217,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,751,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

