Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of MSI traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,854. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $196.09 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.25.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

