Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Short Interest Update

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the April 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGM. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 71,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,989. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.95.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 219.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

