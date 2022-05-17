Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) PT Lowered to $1.00 at DA Davidson

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

MSGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

NASDAQ:MSGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,989. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.95. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorsport Games will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,829 shares during the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.