Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 219.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS.

Motorsport Games stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSGM. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorsport Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

