Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

MOV stock opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $205.98 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

