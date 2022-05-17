Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DNB Markets downgraded Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mowi ASA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.17. 53,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,915. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

Mowi ASA ( OTCMKTS:MHGVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mowi ASA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

