MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson Acquires 4,654 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 4,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSM opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

