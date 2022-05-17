MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

MSM opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.53. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $95.95.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,315.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

