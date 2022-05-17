MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.41.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

