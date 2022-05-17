MTU Aero Engines (MTX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MTU Aero Engines (ETR: MTX) recently:

5/6/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €212.00 ($220.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/3/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($241.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €199.00 ($207.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/2/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/29/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/29/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €225.00 ($234.38) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/20/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($255.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €188.00 ($195.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/11/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($255.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €188.00 ($195.83) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/7/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €194.00 ($202.08) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/6/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €232.00 ($241.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €245.00 ($255.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €235.00 ($244.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €238.00 ($247.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/28/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €238.00 ($247.92) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/25/2022 – MTU Aero Engines was given a new €208.00 ($216.67) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTX stock opened at €179.85 ($187.34) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($168.28) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($234.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 43.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of €197.09 and a 200 day moving average of €191.82.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.