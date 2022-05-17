Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

