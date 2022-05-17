Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Announces GBX 8.25 Dividend

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Murray Income Trust stock opened at GBX 871.27 ($10.74) on Tuesday. Murray Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 738 ($9.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 959.50 ($11.83). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 870.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 883.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan acquired 1,079 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £9,441.25 ($11,638.62).

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

