Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Up 26.7% in April

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Myomo alerts:

MYO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 32,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,955. Myomo has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myomo by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 601,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 253,804 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,784,000. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myomo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.