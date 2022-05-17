Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MYO. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MYO stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Myomo has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Myomo will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.