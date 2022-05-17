Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,100 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 519,700 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.34. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nabors Industries by 138.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 84,007 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

