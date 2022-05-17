Naresh Shanker Sells 10,700 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Stock

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 76,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,039. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xerox by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,354,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,352,000 after acquiring an additional 624,234 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Xerox by 2.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,293,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,932,000 after buying an additional 153,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xerox by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after buying an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter worth $70,813,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Xerox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,459,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,611,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

