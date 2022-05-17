Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NPSNY. Investec lowered Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Naspers stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. Naspers has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

