National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$100.00 at CIBC

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$101.88.

TSE NA traded up C$1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.46. The stock has a market cap of C$31.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$87.71 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

