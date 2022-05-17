National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NKSH opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in National Bankshares by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

