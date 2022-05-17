National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

