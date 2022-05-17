National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of NPK stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.10 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.