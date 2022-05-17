National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 822,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of EYE traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. 48,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. National Vision has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

