National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) SVP Purchases $116,250.00 in Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) SVP Jared Brandman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EYE opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

