National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.
Shares of EYE stock opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Virginia A. Hepner purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in National Vision by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $610,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.
National Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
