Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Purchases 500,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Rating) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,500.00 ($12,937.06).
Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu bought 200,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,400.00 ($8,671.33).
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 1,300,000 shares of EV Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$68,900.00 ($48,181.82).
EV Resources Company Profile
