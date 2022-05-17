NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75. NCR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 304.36 and a beta of 1.59.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NCR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $507,875,000 after acquiring an additional 58,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,862,000 after purchasing an additional 658,058 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.8% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,368 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth $257,631,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

