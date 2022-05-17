Needham & Company LLC Cuts Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target to $3.00

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXTGet Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. 73,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,878,726. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

