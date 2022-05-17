Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

RealReal stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,302. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.45. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 11.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 143,385 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $161,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 778,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 247,482 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in RealReal by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 402,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

