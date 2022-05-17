Needham & Company LLC Trims Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price to $85.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WIX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.
Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $56.24 and a 1 year high of $309.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 2Xideas AG raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 35.9% in the first quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 101,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after acquiring an additional 37,848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $7,312,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at $532,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
