Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $406.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.52. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 5.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Nerdy by 49.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 760,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nerdy by 424.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in Nerdy by 50.1% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 538,784 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.