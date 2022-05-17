NetEase (NTES) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetEase stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $120.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 84.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

