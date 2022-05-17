New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CLSA upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,165,000 after acquiring an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after acquiring an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.80. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $125.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

